Homicide investigators are searching for clues in northeast DC after two men were found fatally shot overnight.

According to Metropolitan Police officials, police were called to the 400 block of 61st Street northeast around 11:43 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the location they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD's Violent Crimes Branch responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. So far no information has been released on possible motive or suspects in the fatal double shooting.

Right now 61st St. NE is blocked between Eads St. and East Capitol St. while detectives conduct the investigation.

