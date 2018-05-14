Two people are dead and a suspected gunman is in custody after an altercation at a Sterling Hookah Lounge ended with gunfire early Monday morning.

According to Kraig Troxell, spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the Pharoah Cafe in the 46000 block of Old Ox Road for a report of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found two people dead inside the lounge.

Troxell says the responding deputies stopped a person of interest attempting to flee the scene. That person is in custody and is being questioned.

So far there is no detailed information available on the victims, suspect, or motive behind the violent attack.

Right now Rock Hill Rd is closed in both directions at Old Ox Rd. while police conduct the investigation.

