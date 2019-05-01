Two people are dead and a firefighter has been rescued after falling through the floor of a burning home in southeast DC.

According to Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for DC Fire and EMS, two deceased victims, a man and a woman, have been found inside a home that caught fire in the 3300 block of Ely Place around 6:20 a.m.

A second alarm was called after a firefighter fell through the floor of the burning single story home. The firefighter was rescued and is uninjured after being evaluated by EMS on scene, Maggiolo said.

The fire, which started on the first floor and caused minor damage to the basement, is now under control.

Right now investigators are on scene working to confirm whether the victims' injuries "took place as a result of the fire, or possibly something that happened beforehand," Maggiolo said.

According to Maggiolo, a second small fire was sparked nearby in the 3300 block of D St., at the same time as the deadly blaze on Ely Place. The two homes are across an alley from each other. Maggiolo says investigators are looking very closely at whether or not the two fires are related, but they do not believe the same fire spread between the two homes.

Paul Carden, spokesman for the Red Cross, says they are assisting four adults and two children displaced by the fire on D St. The children were not home at the time, and those who were home escaped uninjured.

Right now several streets are blocked in the area while police and fire officials investigate the incident. Those closures include Minnesota Ave from D St to E St, SE, 34th St from D St to Ely Pl, SE, and Ely Pl. from Anacostia Rd to 33rd St, SE.