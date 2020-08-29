A Suffolk police spokesperson confirmed the accident happened where the new Amazon robotics fulfillment center is being built.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are dead and other workers were initially unaccounted for after an industrial accident on Saturday.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk police responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Northgate Commerce Parkway.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley confirmed the accident occurred at the site where the new Amazon robotics fulfillment center is being built. It was called in around 2:13 p.m.

Emergency officials confirmed two people are dead, but after an extensive search effort, emergency responders determined that no one else was missing.

"No additional victims were located. Additionally, there were no injuries reported and no other victims were part of the incident at all," said Kelley.

The multi-story robotics fulfillment center was currently under construction and expected to be finished sometime next year. The facility would house more than 1,000 workers.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and the Virginia Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams were also on the scene assisting.

A spokesperson said that the identities of the two people killed are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. However, the Suffolk Police Department is looking into any foul play in the incident.

"In regard to the Suffolk Police Department, their investigation will continue if there would be, certainly no one has speculated at this time any criminal actions that led to the incident and that’s up to them to determine," said Kelley.

OSHA will lead the investigation into the accident.

