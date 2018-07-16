ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- It was a rude awakening for hundreds of residents of a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria, when a two-alarm fire led to rescues and a full evacuation early Monday morning.

According to Raytevia Evans, spokeswoman for the Alexandria Fire Department, crews were called to the 5000 block of Holmes Run Parkway after receiving a report of a fire around 2:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found people already evacuating the 15-story building, which had smoke billowing from the second floor, Evans said.

A Tweet from Alexandria Fire/EMS states crews were able to make multiple rescues using ladders. Medics on scene evaluated several patients for smoke inhalation, including two firefighters. Three residents were taken to a local hospital. One of the victim's complained of chest pain, another had stress-related medical issues. The third patient requested a check-up.

The fire has been brought under control, and residents in the 5th floor and higher are being allowed back into the building.

Right now fire investigators are inside the building working to determine cause of the fire.

