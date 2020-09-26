Trump announces extension of offshore drilling moratorium for Virginia, North Carolina

President Trump made the announcement Friday during his campaign rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — President Donald Trump said a moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling will be extended for Virginia and North Carolina.

Trump made the announcement Friday during his campaign rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

"About a month ago I signed an order prohibiting offshore drilling on the Florida, Georgia, South Carolina coasts," Trump said, later adding, "I'm extending the moratorium to North Carolina and Virginia."

The announcement comes after nine members of Virginia's Congressional delegation sent a letter urging the White House to extend the moratorium.

In it, Virginia's two senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, plus the state's seven Democratic House members, expressed opposition to the administration's plan to open more than 90 percent of the Outer Continental Shelf to oil and gas leasing.