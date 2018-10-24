UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - A jury will determine whether a man committed murder when authorities said he attacked a Maryland police station, provoking a videotaped shootout in which an officer mistakenly killed an undercover detective.

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday for Michael Ford's murder trial in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George's County police detective Jacai Colson.

Authorities have said fellow officer Taylor Krauss mistook the plainclothes-wearing narcotics detective for an armed threat and shot him after Ford began firing at the police station in a Washington, D.C., suburb. Police say Ford's two brothers videotaped the attack.

The Washington Post reported that a judge ruled Ford can't present an insanity defense at trial despite his serious mental-health issues.

Ford is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and other offenses. His brothers pleaded guilty to related charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.