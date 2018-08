WASHINGTON -- An Amtrak train derailed outside of the Union Station Thursday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The derailed car is upright. No injuries have been reported. Amtrak said the train derailed while it was coming into the Union Station at a low-speed.

Crews are helping passengers get off the train and walk back to Union Station, according to DC Fire.

.@Amtrak train derailed just outside of Union Station. Derailed car is upright. There are no reported injuries. #DCsBravest helping passengers off - and walking them back to Union Station. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 2, 2018

