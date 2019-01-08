ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer is overturned on the Bay Bridge near Ann Arundel County in Maryland.

Officials said both eastbound lanes are closed, and all westbound lanes are open. The tractor-trailer is the only vehicle involved in the accident, officials said.

Earlier Wednesday night, a wind warning was issued by the Maryland Transportation authority. Winds gusted between 35 and 45 mph.

The warning has since been lifted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Traffic backed up after bicyclist hit in Bethesda

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.