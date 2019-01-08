ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer is overturned on the Bay Bridge near Ann Arundel County in Maryland.

Officials said both eastbound lanes are closed, and all westbound lanes are open. The tractor-trailer is the only vehicle involved in the accident, officials said.

Earlier Wednesday night, a wind warning was issued by the Maryland Transportation authority.

The warning has since been lifted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

