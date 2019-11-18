PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Regional Investigation Division is asking for the public's assistance in finding three suspected of 13 package thefts in Prince George's County.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Evelyn Eastman, of no address, 19-year-old Terron Kearney, of 52nd Street in Northeast D.C, and 31-year-old Brian Lindsay, of Mississippi Ave. in Southeast D.C.

The suspects have been linked to thefts in District Heights, Suitland and Upper Marlboro, police said. The heists occurred between Oct.18 to 22, and some recorded on home surveillance systems.

Investigators believe there could be further victims who haven't talked about or reported these wrongdoings.

If anyone has any additional information regarding suspects, they are encourage to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Regional Investigation Division at 301-868-8773.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, or go online to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

In April, police were asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved with package theft and theft of property from a vehicle in the Aspen Hill area of Montgomery County.

The thefts occurred late February. Investigators believe that both were committed by the same individual, according to a press release.

The suspect stole property from an unlocked vehicle on Feb. 21 on the 13000 block of Crispin Way. On Feb. 24 the suspect stole a package from the front porch of a home located in the 4900 block of Adrian St.

In February, D.C. police were searching for a person and vehicle they believe were involved in a package theft in January.

Police said the theft took place in the 100 block of Madison Street NW on Jan. 17 around 3 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught a person walking onto the property and taking several packages before leaving.

RELATED: Cell phone thefts are still a problem on transit

RELATED: Man sought in string of thefts in Montgomery Co. schools

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.