Three members of Virginia Beach City Council call for special meeting to discuss oceanfront shooting incidents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the wake of three shooting incidents at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two people dead and eight others injured, three members of the City Council have requested that the body hold a special meeting and public briefing on the incident.



Council members Sabrina Wooten, Louis Jones and Aaron Rouse have asked that the meeting take place Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, where regular City Council meetings are normally held on the first and third Tuesday of each month



In a Tweet, Councilman Rouse said: "We hope this public briefing yields some answers, acknowledging that not all questions will be answerable at this time. We want to reassure the public that we have every intention of supporting a thorough, accurate, and timely as possible investigation."