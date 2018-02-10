BETHESDA, Md. -- A major power outage in Montgomery Co. left several thousand people without power Monday night and forcing the D.C. Metro to bypass Bethesda station.

The power outage affected the elevators in the Metro briefly, causing the station to close. A shuttle service was being used from Medical Center. The station has now reopened.

According to Pepco’s website, the area affected include Bethesda alongside Georgetown Road, between East-West Highway, S. Chelsea Lane and the Columbia Country Club.

Additionally, North Bethesda between Oakmont Avenue, Adelaide Drive, Maple Park Drive and up to Pooks Hill are affected.

The power outage began at the Pepco Bethesda substation due to an equipment malfunction.

The map indicates that roughly 4,100 customers are affected. Pepco says they hope to have all customers restored by midnight.

Pepco said a crew is at the substation to determine how the malfunction happened.

