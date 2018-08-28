WASHINGTON -- Let's pretend for one second that you have access to an unlimited amount of funds in your bank account.

Well, then this would absolutely be the house for you if you wanted to live in the D.C. area. It's called The Falls and it's located in McLean, Virginia.

The thing is...it costs just under $63 million and it's totally worth it. It's a modern home with an outdoor pool, elevator, tennis court, catering kitchen, 9 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, an underground parking garage that holds 30 cars, a private 3.2 acres overlooking the Potomac River and of course a guest house.

Basically, you'll never to need to leave heaven, I mean home again. Just look at the photos.

PHOTOS: The most expensive house to hit the DC area market

According to the Washington Post, the listing set the record for the most expensive home to ever hit the Washington-area market. It's 48,900-square-foot residence that was previously owned by the late James Kimsey, who co-founded AOL.

If you're unlike the rest of us and don't have to pretend to have access to the money, then you can reach out to the listing agents at Sotheby's International Realty.

And if you do end up getting the home, we're inviting ourselves to the housewarming party. Thank you!

