WASHINGTON -- This week’s Metro Stop takes us to the McPherson Square stop. This stop is one of the closest to the White House.

It is near the National Museum of Women in the Arts. It also is near Abraham Lincoln’s hitching post. The same post the president hitched his horse to when he went to the church on New York avenue.

There is also an interesting coffee/chocolate store. Café Chocolat serves up hot cups of coffee and hot chocolate. The shop opened nine months ago, but it is already a staple of the area.

Combing Yelp and Google reviews we put together these Top 3 Lists:

Top 3 restaurants

1. Yafa Grille-1400 I St NW

2. Old Ebbitt Grille -675 15th St NW

3. The Pig – 1320 14th St. NW

Top 3 coffee shops (aggregate)

1. Swing’s Coffee 640 14th St NW

2. Café Chocolat 1423 H St NW

3. Compass Coffee 1401 Eye St NW

Top 3 Activities

1. Visit the historic New York Avenue Presbyterian Church

2. Take a cooking class at Cozymeal

3. Visit the National Museum of Women in the Arts

