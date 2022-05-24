These schools will have an increased police presence following Texas school shooting

The deadly shooting led schools in Maryland and Virginia to announce plans to have a higher police presence on campuses Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Schools across the DMV are planning to have an increased police presence on campus following a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of at least 19 children.

Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old man walked into Robb Elementary School, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and opened fire. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

The deadly shooting led schools in Maryland and Virginia to announce plans to have a higher police presence on campuses Wednesday.

In Loudoun County, the sheriff's office (LCSO) tweeted an announcement that more deputies will be at schools to "ensure that our community feels safe." LCSO said there are no reported threats but the higher than usual presence is out of caution.

The City of Hyattsville Police Department will also have a higher presence than usual at schools within the city in order to provide reassurance to the community.

"That plan includes increased patrols at all of our schools, both on foot and in vehicles, the monitoring of social media for copy-cat threats, and speaking with parents, educators and community members to answer questions and ease fears," the department tweeted.

Students in Anne Arundel County will also see more law enforcement at schools. The Anne Arundel County Police Department says they are doing it not because of any threat but in order to help students feel secure.

