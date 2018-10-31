From Tuesday to Wednesday, DC’s homicide rate jumped again, rising to 138 murders for the year. That’s a 44 percent jump from this point in 2017, according to D.C. Police.

The wave of violence is more than a number for the people living near it.

“Sounds like a war was going on out here. Like a war battle," said Jeffrey Matthew Johnson. "It was so many rounds of fire almost about 50... 50-60 rounds of fire … and it didn’t stop. Just seemed like they just trying to kill-up everything that was moving out here."

Johnson talked to WUSA9 early Halloween morning about the Tuesday night homicide on Alabama Avenue Southeast.

Southeast and Northeast DC have been struggling with violence for years – a trend that's continued into 2018.

Explore this year's homicide data below with our interactive map:

The violence hasn't spared the city's youngest, either. Since Jan. 1, 19 people under the age of 21 have been killed in the District.

See information about those victims below:

Why?

We don’t have the full answer.

Ward 6 Councilmanr Charles Allen chairs D.C.’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety. He tells WUSA9 one theme D.C. Police saw this past year was a rise in interpersonal conflicts – and quick escalation when those conflicts arise.

D.C. Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck tells WUSA9 accessibility and the number of illegal firearms, along with fights where a firearm is introduced, are a big problem.

“They takin’ lives like it ain’t, like it don’t matter no more. It’s sad," Johnson said. "It’s so sad. I don’t know what to do. As soon as you come outside, there’s always something happening up on this avenue."

