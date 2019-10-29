WASHINGTON — Nearly 95 years ago, D.C. saw the Washington Senators duel the New York Giants in the 1924 World Series. The team was managed by player-manager Bucky Harris at the time, and finished with a 92-62 record. While the Senators won the American League pennant by 2.0 games over the Yankees, they struggled throughout the World Series stretch.

Game 1 of the Series was held at Griffith Stadium in Washington on Oct. 4, 1924. Eventual Hall of Fame inductee Walter "The Big Train" Johnson took the mound, and the game went 12 innings. The Giants won 6-4, and Game 2 in D.C. ended with the exact same score, but with Senators on top this time, according to Baseball-Reference.

After Game 2, the Series moved to New York. The Giants won 6-4, taking a 2-1 Series lead. But the Senators tied the Series by winning Game 4, 7-4.

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 1924, file photo, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge throws out the ball for the opening game of the 1924 World Series between the Washington Senators and the New York Giants in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

With the series tied 2-2, the Senators had their backs against the wall. The Giants won Game 5, 6-2, and were only one win away from their third World Series title in four straight appearances, according to Baseball-Reference.

With the Senators down three games to two, they found a way to survive. Game 6 was back at Griffith Stadium, and Tom Zachary gave up seven hits but only earned one run as he pitched a complete game, striking out three players and walking none.

Player-manager Harris hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, giving the Senators the game-winning lead.

Game 7 lasted 12 innings, and is only one of four World Series in which the seventh game was won in extra innings. While the Senators were down three games to two by Game 6, the team found a way to survive and win Games 6 and 7, winning the World Series.

Washington Senators owner Clark Griffith is seen with Bucky Harris at the 1924 World Series. (AP Photo)

The Nationals are dueling the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series, and are facing the same fate. After winning the first two games in Houston, but losing three at home, the Nats trail the Astros in the series 3-2, leaving their fate to be decided in Astro's territory.

The Nationals now face Game 6 of the Series Tuesday night in Houston. If they win, the series goes on to Game 7 Wednesday with the Series tied 3-3.

But, if the Nationals lose Tuesday, the Astros will win it all.

The 1924 World Series may be a glimmer of hope for Nats fans and the team itself. If the Senators could survive then, maybe the Nationals can now.

