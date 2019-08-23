WASHINGTON —

The National Park Service's 103rd birthday is Aug. 25, and many parks across the nation are celebrating. The park was created 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act.

Here are some events you can attend in the DMV on Sunday to help celebrate 103 years.

Antietam National Battlefield

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Antietam National Battlefield is hosting "Free Fee Day" to commemorate the anniversary of the National Park Service

Where? 302 E Main St, Sharpsburg, MD 21782

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine is hosting "Free Fee Day" to commemorate the anniversary of the National Park Service.

The free fee day is from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Where? 2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

Monocacy National Battlefield

Monocacy National Battlefield is hosting "Founders Day," to commemorate the anniversary of the National Park Service. Its from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where? 5201 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704

Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park is hosting "NPS Birthday Fee Free day," to commemorate the anniversary of NPS. Its from sunrise to sunset.

For a full list of National Park Service events visit the NPS website.

