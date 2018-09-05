Are curses real?

Will a "cursed" puck buried nine years ago, under a building actually stop a team from losing there?

Some seem to think so.

According to the Washington Post, Capitals' assistant director of media relations Paul Rovnak, and a Capitals' staffer decided to test it out in 2009.

After the Caps were down 1-0 after the first period in the second round of the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs, and were facing elimination in Game 6 against the Penguins, Rovnak felt that maybe something else could help.

After the first period, the two of them went outside of the arena, across the street to the construction site of the arena, and buried the Capitals' puck.

“We took a couple of pictures and buried the puck in some mud, thinking we could change the fortunes of the Caps and put some kind of curse on the Penguins.”

In 2009, before Game 6, we left the Igloo to bury this puck on the site of the new arena across the street. Caps won G6, but Pens won the series and three Cups (congrats on those) since. But at long last, the Caps slay the second-round dragon. Caps-Tampa should be fun. pic.twitter.com/XXLUliXhcj — Paul Rovnak (@paulrovnak) May 8, 2018

Turns out the puck may have started to work that same day.

The Capitals ended up coming back on the Penguins to win 5-4 and force a Game 7.

But what gave the two the idea to bury a puck under the new construction site?

The two told the Washington Post that the idea was inspired by a construction worker who loved the Red Sox, and buried a David Ortiz jersey under two feet of concrete while building the new Yankee Stadium.

That definitely takes guts.

Too bad it didn't last.

Once the Yankees heard about the jersey being buried under the new stadium, the went in to retrieve it, which took five hours of drilling!

It's no secret that fans will do some crazy things that they "think" will help their team win.

However, this may have actually worked.

After years of bad luck against the Penguins in the post season, the Capitals' luck finally turned around and the curse was lifted.

The Capitals beat the Penguins in Game 6 in Pittsburgh and will be moving on to the conference finals.

Maybe we can bury a few more pucks under some different arenas.

