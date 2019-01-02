WASHINGTON — In 1994, Amazon was a fledgling startup in a garage in suburban Seattle founded by hedge fund executive who wanted to get out of New York. Twenty-five years later, it's the most valuable public company in the world – one of the so-called "Four Horsemen" of tech – and the face of Seattle has been changed forever.

We asked nine Seattleites – artists, business leaders and educators – to tell us about Amazon's effect on their city. Their answers offer a window into what the D.C. area can expect when Amazon's HQ2 arrives in Northern Virginia.

READ MORE | Amazon’s HQ2 is officially coming. What’s it going to do to your rent? | Virginia to pay steep price for Amazon commitment

Nine Seattleites weigh in on Amazon's effect on the city.

Jordan Fischer

Watch the videos below to see each panel member's answer.

Q1: Has Amazon been good for Seattle?

Q2: What's the best effect Amazon has had on Seattle?

Q3: What's the worst effect Amazon has had on Seattle?

Q4: What's the one thing you wish you knew about Amazon 10 years ago?



---

WUSA9 digital investigative reporter Jordan Fischer contributed to this story.