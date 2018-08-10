WASHINGTON -- This isn’t going to be easy.

A landmark new UN scientific report says we need to take dramatic action if we want to keep the world from warming more than one and a half degrees and avoid consequences like more frequent severe storms, sea level rise, drought, and species extinction.

The US is backing away from the Obama Administration’s promises on climate change, but there are things you can do in your own life.

A Canadian study last year found four things that it says would have the most impact.

1.) Avoiding one flight a year could help you cut your carbon emissions by between 1,000 and 6,000 pounds a year.

2.) Living car free could help you save 2.4 tons of CO2 a year.

3.) Becoming a vegetarian -- or better yet a vegan -- would save almost a ton of carbon a year. There are millions of cows emitting tons of carbon, and then there’s producing and processing their feed, and transporting the milk and meat.

4.) But perhaps the most difficult and effective thing you can do is to have fewer children.

The Canadian study says having one fewer child could save the world from 45,000 to 250,000 pounds of carbon a year.

Not easy, but maybe you can start small. Ride your bike to work once a week. Eat a vegetarian meal twice a week.

The UN report says we need to transform the world economy and energy production at a pace we've never seen in human history. But it also suggests it's still possible.

