LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools is changing its professional conduct policy to explicitly detail that no, teacher's shouldn't text their students.

While the district said there isn't a particular event that sparked the proposed additional to the professional conduct policy, "there have been instances in the past when inappropriate communication between a staff member and a student occurred, and updating the policy to explicitly reference communication will help clarify expectations about professional behavior."

The Human Resources and Talent Development of the School Board met Oct. 24 to discuss the revision of the professional conduct policy. The committee voted unanimously 3-0 to recommend staff proposed language to the school board for consideration.

The professional conduct policy revisions would remove some current language, and add clarifying verbiage. The revisions are below:

"The Loudoun County School Board expects all staff, as public employees, to recognize that they are in a position of public trust and are held to a high standard of personal and professional conduct. As stewards of the school division, employees are expected to convey respect for students, parents, colleagues, and the school community through their actions and day-to-day activities.

"All employees serve as adult role models, influencing and shaping young lives. Employees are prohibited from dating or engaging in any other inappropriate or intimate social relations or communication with a student."

The amended policy will state that teachers can't date students or engage in inappropriate or intimate social relationships with students. It also clarifies that teachers cant have any inappropriate communication, i.e. texting.

Staff plans to bring this as an action item at the Dec. 3 school board meeting.

