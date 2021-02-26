Teen working on Eagle Scout project wants your old eyeglasses

A billion people around the world live with vision problems that could be prevented or corrected. Ian Griffin wants to help solve that problem.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Ian Griffin is a Boy Scout with Troop 1115 in Springfield, Va.

He working towards getting an Eagle Scout ranking and has launched a project called "Glasses For the Masses."

Griffin is collecting gently used prescription glasses for the Springfield-Franconia Lions Club who will use the donated glasses to help underprivileged people all over the world.



According to the Lions Club, it was inspired by Helen Keller and championed the cause in 1925 and the long standing mission continues.

Vision Facts

253 million people are blind or have moderate to severe distance vision impairment (MSVI)

people are blind or have moderate to severe distance vision impairment (MSVI) 1.1 billion have near-vision impairment simply because they don’t have a pair of glasses

have near-vision impairment simply because they don’t have a pair of glasses >75% of all blindness and MSVI is avoidable

of all blindness and MSVI is avoidable 89% of people with visual impairment live in developing countries

Griffin says the group really needs children’s prescription glasses.

How to Help:

There are two drive-through collection days at First Baptist Church of Springfield, 7300 Gary St, Springfield, VA 22150: