WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Northeast.

Tatyana Simmons was last seen in the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast on Saturday, police said.

Police described Simmons as a black female who's 5-foot-4, weights 120 lbs with a medium complexion, brown eyes and long black braids. Simmons was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simmons to call (202) 727-9099.

