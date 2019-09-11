WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Northwest.

Diana Buruca was last seen in the 3200 block of 16th Street Northwest on Friday.

Police described Buruca as a Hispanic female with a light complexion. She's 5-foot-1, weighs 150 lbs and has black straight hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, a pink skirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buruca is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

