WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Northeast.

Mckia Bromfield was last seen in the 2600 block of Bowen Road Northeast on Friday.

Police described her as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She's 5-foot-8, weighs 186 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue polo, tan pants and a black and gray jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bromfield is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

