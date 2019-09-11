WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Northeast.

Jonathan Crowder was last seen in the 3500 block of Clay Place Northeast on Thursday.

Police described Crowder as a black male with a medium brown complexion. He's 5-foot-6, weighs between 120 and 145 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, a black hoodie and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crowder is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

