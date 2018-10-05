A 17-year-old is dead after a triple shooting that happened in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan police said the shooting happened around 3:06 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road.

RELATED: Homicide unit called after 3 people shot in Southeast DC

When police got to the scene they found 17-year-old Damoni Gaither of Southeast, D.C., who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were also found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. They were both taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA