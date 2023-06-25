Teen girls train to fight fires at Camp Embers

It's the first year for the Prince George's County training camp.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Teen girls in Prince George’s County took on the role of a firefighter this weekend as part of Camp Embers, which puts girls through the training of rookie firefighters, hoping to light a spark.

The girls aren't just trying on the 75-pound uniform, they're trying on a possible career path.

"Sometimes people tend to back away from things that are scary and that they don’t like to do, so I think this is a great opportunity for all of us to learn more about the fire department and some people that might be interested in it," said Kamya Brown.

Camp Embers brought out 30 girls ages 14 to 18, for an intensive weekend of training. They ran through the drills that every new firefighter must complete, including forcible entry (learning to break open doors), using a chainsaw, and do it all in full gear.

"I can't imagine how much my mom does working here, so it definitely made me appreciate the firefighters more than I did," said Kyndall Hardy.

The female firefighters, including the county's first female Fire Chief Tiffany Green, are major role models here. Women make up less than 10% of the fire department.

"It is physical, it is absolutely difficult, but it's something that they can do and it's not something that’s outside of their realm," said firefighter Jordan Oglesby. "They can build themselves to do it, and they can compete with any man in the career field."

Prince George's County is hiring 85 new firefighters starting in July, and it might have its first recruit.

"I came in here confident as ever and I left even more confident, and I did apply for the course so I'm just waiting to hear back, so hopefully I do and I'm just excited to join them," said 18-year-old Alexis Morales.