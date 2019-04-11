OAKTON, Va. — One teenager is dead, one is in life-threatening condition and three are facing non life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakton, Virginia.

Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Oakton, Virginia near the intersection of Stuart Mill Road and Coulter Lane on Sunday. Detectives said the preliminary investigation determined the driver was traveling eastbound on Stuart Mill road in a 2010 Kia Forte with four teenage passengers when the car ran off the right shoulder of the road and hit a tree.

All five teenage occupants were taken to local hospitals wehre one teen was pronounced deceased, police said. The driver is in life-threatening condition, and three passengers were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, but the possibility of speed being a factor is being investigated. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors which led to the crash.

The names of the driver and passengers are not being released due to legal restrictions, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone - 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated when more details become available.

