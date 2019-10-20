WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing teen from Northeast.

T'Nijay Beal was last seen in the 1100 block of 45th Street Northeast on Saturday, police said.

Beal is described as a black Male with a medium complexion. He's 5-foot-4, weighs 125 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police don't know what he might be wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beal to call them at (202) 727-9099.

