Police: Man breaks in with hammer, robs from Takoma Park food truck at knifepoint

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'8", thin build, last seen wearing all dark clothing and a full face mask.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck and robbed a worker at knifepoint Friday afternoon, Takoma Park police said.

The robbery occurred at the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man forced his way into the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window with a hammer, authorities said.

Once inside, the man armed himself with a knife and demanded the worker to lie on the floor while he stole property from the food truck. He then left the truck through the rear door and fled west towards the back of a nearby gas station, Takoma Park Police Department said in a press release.

The man was seen climbing over the fence and running through the wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road, authorities said. He left a hammer and knife before officers seized both items at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'8", thin build, last seen wearing all dark clothing and a full face mask.

The victim was not seriously injured during the time of the armed robbery, according to Takoma Park police.

On Jan. 13, another food truck - Pupuseria Luisa - located nearby on New Hampshire Avenue, was robbed by what police described were two Hispanic men wearing black face masks, according to Takoma Park Police. One of the men was carrying a gun.

The two men fled the scene on the for heading southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.

It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.