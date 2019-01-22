FREDERICK, Md. — One of the buildings at the Maryland School for Deaf in Frederick has been evacuated due to a suspicious situation, Frederick police said.

The school is located at 101 Clarke Pl. A building on campus has been evacuated out of precaution, authorities said.

Police said a student found a threat Tuesday morning made against the school and brought it to the attention of the administration.

Maryland State Police was contacted and crews are now sweeping the building with the help of two MSP dogs.

Frederick County Police is also at the scene.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.