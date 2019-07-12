STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A suspect shot at Stafford County Sheriff's deputies while they tried to serve a warrant Saturday morning, police said.

"Upon arrival making contact at the door, the suspect fired shots through the door at deputies," the sheriff's office said.

Stafford officers said no deputies were hurt, and negotiators were on the scene. Police said the situation is revolved and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

The incident happened at the Magnolia Falls Apartments at the 800 block of Warrenton Road. The area is blocked off to the public, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In August, three male teenagers were arrested in connection with the shootings of two other young people at a gas station and convenience store in Stafford County. Deputies say the suspects are students at North Stafford High School.

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds in the shooting of 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz and 20-year-old Troy Barnett, Jr., both of Stafford County.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. July 3 at the 5 Twelve in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road. A 9-1-1 caller told police two people were shot in the parking lot of the gas station. Deputies arrived on scene to find Gomez-De La Cruz and Barnett Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were unresponsive at the time.

Authorities say Gomez-De La Cruz was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Barnett Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three suspects were being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Each of them were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

More than 50 search warrants were activated during the five-week long investigation -- including four for homes in North Stafford. Deputies found evidence including drugs, firearms and vehicles.

