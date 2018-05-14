A man who is an Uber driver has been charged with murder after a shooting left two people dead inside a Sterling, Va. hookah club early Monday morning.

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Pharaoh Café in the 46000 block of Old Ox Road for a report of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. When they arrived they found two people dead inside the lounge, according to Kraig Troxell, who’s the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped Gailani Hassan, 34, who was trying to get away from the scene, Troxell said.

Breaking: Suspect in Sterling, Va hookah club double homicide is an Uber driver. Suspect Gailani Hassan and 2 male victims are all of Sudanese heritage. @LoudounSheriff : shooting was not random, suspect walked in and shot the two men whom he knew. Motive unknown so far. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/elLYyRGTsR — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) May 14, 2018

The Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said Hassan and the two victims are all of Sudanese heritage. The shooting was not random, and Hassan walked in and shot the two men, whom he knew, Chapman told WUSA9 reporter Peggy Fox.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.

