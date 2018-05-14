CLINTON -- A suspect died after police-involved shooting at a fast food restaurant in Clinton, Maryland early Monday morning, Prince George's County police officials said.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a Checkers located in the 8800 block of Woodyard Road off of Branch Ave.

When officers arrived to the scene, they spotted a suspect inside the restaurant at the safe. One of the officers noticed that the suspect had a gun and alerted the other officers.

They asked for the suspect the surrender. Police said the suspect came out of a side door with the gun in his hand.

One of the officers fired his weapon and hit the suspect one time. The officers tried to assist the suspect. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

No officers were injured.

