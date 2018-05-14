A suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting left two people dead inside a Sterling, Virginia Hookah Lounge early Monday morning.

According to Kraig Troxell, spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the Pharoah Cafe in the 46000 block of Old Ox Road for a report of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found two people dead inside the lounge.

Troxell said the responding deputies stopped a person of interest attempting to flee the scene.

Thirty-four-year-old Hassan Gailani has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Chapman said the suspect knew both victim. The motive is unknown at this time.

© 2018 WUSA