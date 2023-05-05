Challenges for young drivers ahead of '100 deadliest days' on the road

Transportation officials say the summertime is the most dangerous time of the year for young drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Shocking video of a Fairfax County Police officer narrowly avoided being hit head-on by a speeding teen driver has a lot people talking about young people behind the wheel.

Young drivers, between 16 and 20 years old, are one of the most at-risk groups for car crashes, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). While this is partly due to driver inexperience, it’s also because they are more prone to risky behaviors like speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and aggressive driving.

Transportation officials refer the summertime, specifically Memorial Day through Labor Day, as the '100 deadliest days' because of the increase in crashes and fatalities among young drivers. About 34% of all injury crashes involving a young driver occur during this time period.

"Always act like there’s a police officer behind you, that always helps," said 18-year-old Isaiah Ferebee, sharing advice for other young drivers.

Ferebee has only been behind the wheel for a year-and-a-half, but says he is a focused driver. That’s not the case for every young driver.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in 2020, about 2,800 teens between 13 and 19 were killed in car crashes, with 227,000 being injured. The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among 16- to 19-year-olds than any other age group.

Rukia Malipula owns the District Heights Driving School. She says one the main problems with teenage drivers is not actually completing the necessary 60 additional road hours needed to complete the state-mandated driving school.

"The six hours that we give them is just for the instructional driving to know how to press the gear how to move forward and backward. It doesn’t give them the experience necessary," Malipula said.

Malipula says in this area speeding is a major factor.

“Three months later they are coming back because they have points.”

MDOT is offering the following 12 tips to keep teen drivers safe on the roads:

Always leave early

Limit your passengers

Buckle up

Put your phone away

Limit distractions

Don't drive drowsy

Limit driving at night

Carry an emergency kit

Never drink and drive

Always drive defensively

Drive a safe car

Take responsibility for your safety



