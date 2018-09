SUITLAND, Md. -- Two men were shot overnight in the Suitland area, according to Prince George's County police.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Silver Park Dr. around 11:20 p.m. When officers got to the scene they found two victims who had been shot in the lower body. Both of the men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

