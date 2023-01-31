One killed in crash on Suitland Parkway in Maryland

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Suitland Parkway, east of Meadowview Drive, the police department said.

SILVER HILL, Md. — One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on Suitland Parkway in Maryland on Tuesday, the U.S. Park Police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Suitland Parkway, east of Meadowview Drive, the police department said.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Two people were transported to an area hospital. One person died at the hospital. The second person's injuries weren't life-threatening, according to police.

Traffic was being diverted in the area for the investigation but has since resumed as normal.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

