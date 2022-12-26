x
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland

The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said.

The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue.

D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the Prince George’s County Fire Department with the crash, helping to extricate a person who was "severely pinned" in a vehicle.

Three people were transported to an area hospital. One of those people suffered life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Park Police said that one driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Dispatch Center at (202) 610-7500 or the tip line at (202) 379-4877.

No other information was immediately available. 

