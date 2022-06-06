Students, parents rally in support of gun control on National Mall

Monday's rally comes on the heels of this weekend's 'March for Our Lives' protest for gun control in DC.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — More than 100 students gathered on the National Mall, near the Capitol Building, Monday to fight for stronger gun control legislation in the United States.

The rally, which was organized by Everytown for Gun Safety, Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action, also included Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal as speakers.

Both men are a part of a bipartisan group in the Senate working to form new gun control legislation. Democrats and Republicans told CBS News a deal on that proposal could be reached within the week.

“We’re in very real discussions, right now, to try and craft a bill that will make a difference," Murphy told the crowd.

The legislation comes as Northern Virginia congressman Don Beyer plans to introduce another bill in the House of Representatives that would place a 1,000% excise tax on any type of semi-automatic firearm, according to CBS News.

The measure, which would dramatically drive up the price of military-style weapons, could also be introduced through the reconciliation process. That would allow it to get through the Senate with only 50 votes.

New Jersey native Ruby Ha attended the Monday's rally in DC. She said she's disappointed to see the country continue to argue over gun control legislation.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking to know that going to school could be the cause of my own death," she said.

Jeannie She, of Virginia Beach, also spoke at Monday's rally. She said the time for America to act is now.

“I hope today is the last day I’m here in D.C. doing something like this," she said.

The rally wasn't the only public display in support of gun control in D.C. on Monday.

On the National Mall, next to the Washington Monument, the Giffords Foundation placed more than 45,000 vases with flowers to mark every life lost to gun violence in America in 2020.

On Tuesday, Students Demand Action is also calling on students across the country to walk out of their classes at noon in demand of gun control legislation.

WATCH NEXT: Gun Safety Rally in DC