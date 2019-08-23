COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Returning students reported good conditions in large dormitory buildings that were impacted by chronic mold infestations that required the temporary relocation of thousands of students in the spring.

"Now there are dehumidifers so there should be no more mold," sophomore Wayne Garris said, as he helped other students move in to the Denton dormitory. "All the air conditioners are new."

Sophomore Wayne Garris

WUSA9

RELATED: Family of University of Maryland student who died from adenovirus takes first step toward lawsuit

The University reports it has completed at least 100 remediation projects in at least 19 buildings since the mold outbreak in 2018.

Projects ranged from the installation of dehumidifiers, to the removal of closet doors in student units to improve ventilation.

Moldy shoes discovered in a University of Maryland dormitory in 2018

WUSA9

RELATED: Metal sticking out of floors cut the feet of a military family - and it's just one example of a national housing problem

The university put some of the blame for the crisis on "record breaking heat, rain and humidity" in 2018.

The wet warm conditions have extended into 2019, with the region currently nearly 5" above average rainfall for the year.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.