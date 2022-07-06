Student, staff member taken to hospital following fight at Thomas Stone High School

During the fight, desks and chairs were allegedly thrown at students who were trying to leave.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A staff member and a student had to be taken to the hospital following a large fight at a Charles County high school Tuesday.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Thomas Stone High School just before 1:30 p.m.

School staff told deputies that a student had thrown a book at another student, hitting that student in the head.

According to a letter from Principal Shanif Pearl, the student who was hit in the head texted some of his friends who come to the classroom and confronted the person who threw the book and a fight broke out. During the fight, desks and chairs were allegedly thrown at students who were trying to leave. A staff member was injured when they were reportedly knocked into a locker.

More SROs and staff arrived and were able to break up the fight.

The staff member was flown to a hospital for help and is expected to survive. The student who was hit by the book was taken to a nearby hospital but officials believe they will be okay.

The school nurse checked the students who were involved in the fight but due to privacy laws there is no word on what kind of injuries may have been treated.

Pearl says the students in the fight will face disciplinary consequences and assault charges by police. She added the school has resources in place to help students manage conflicts with others and encourages them to take advantage of those services instead of resorting to fighting or violence.

"We also need the help and support of our parents. Please talk with your child about using supports available at school and discuss consequences for behavior that violates school policies and rules," Pearl said. "Certain behaviors, such as assaulting a staff member, can result in charges by police."