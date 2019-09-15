WASHINGTON — A typical ride home from work quickly turned terrifying for a D.C. biker.

The biker, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said she was assaulted by two teenagers, who tried to push her off her motorcycle near Nationals Park Tuesday.

D.C. Police said a 16-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested the next day for a series of robberies and assaults, including this one.

"I was very angry," the biker said. "It’s bad enough that we have to have efforts to take back the night for women, but now we have to take back the day?"

Luckily, she wasn't injured.

Police said the spree started on Sept. 2, when a scooter was reported stolen from 6th Street Northwest.

Jess Arnold

More than a week later, on Sept. 10, another scooter was reported stolen on 11th Street Northwest, about 20 minutes before this biker said she was assaulted.

Five more assaults or robberies occurred within the next hour, spanning from Southeast to Northeast, where police said the teens lived.

Even though police arrested the teen suspects, this biker feels unsafe.

"This is not something you get over anytime soon," she said. "It affects you. I’m paranoid now to even walk out of my front door, and I’m still riding my motorcycle to work, but a scooter passed me the next morning, and my heart just stopped."

While she said the GoPros were never intended to catch a crime, she's thankful she had decided to wear them. She's hoping her experience, which everyone can watch in vivid details, helps others avoid becoming a victim as well.

"I really want people to see what really happened, and the predatory nature of these types of crimes, that we were stalked," she said.

As of Saturday night, the two teens were still in jail.

