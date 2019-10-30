STRASBURG, Virginia — It has been named one of the 50 best small towns in the south, and there are plenty of supporters of the National's ace pitcher Stephen Strasburg here.

"Well I'm always a fan of Strasburg. You have to be a fan of Strasburg living in Strasburg," waitress Tabitha Anderson at the Old Dominion Doggery and Burger Shoppe said.

But pitch the idea of changing the town's name to honor the pitcher who gave us a Game 7, and you'll get some push-back.

"No!...We're older than he is," resident Amanda Gulla said.

Strasburg, Virginia traces its history back to 1761.

"I care about this town," Luke Pfister said outside his family homestead. "Means everything to me. House behind me has been in the family for 263 years. Since before America was America."

RELATED: WATCH: Even stoic Stephen Strasburg gets down for a dugout dance

Nine years ago, when Strasburg first signed with the Nationals, the town council passed a resolution: If one of the most hyped draft picks in history came to visit, they'd rename the town Stephen Strasburg, Virginia.

But just for a day. There's 250 years of history here after all.

Lovettsville, Virginia did change its name to Capitalsville during the hockey teams Stanley Cup season.

But Strasburg?

"Oh I don't know, he says it funny," Anderson said, laughing. "Straaahsburg. Kind of funny."

The town wants something in return.

"If they change the name, he should come hang out with us," resident Rob Daugherty said.

Maybe they'll be singing a different tune if the Nationals win the World Series.

RELATED: Stephen Strasburg could pitch in Game 7 of World Series, hints Dave Martinez

RELATED: To keep the hope alive, this dad wrote a 'Strasmas' bedtime poem for his toddler son

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.