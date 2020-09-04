KENSINGTON, Md. — Strong storm winds rocked through parts of the DMV on Thursday afternoon, causing damage in neighborhoods and even uprooting trees. One tree fell on top of a Kensington home, crushing the roof and trapping a resident inside.

A family of six lives in the house at Parkwood Drive in Kensington that was impacted. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, four kids and two adults were home by the time the tree crashed.

All four of the kids and an adult female got out okay, but one man was trapped on the second floor. Fire officials extricated the man out of the house, where he was then taken in an ambulance as a precaution but was not significantly hurt.

A building inspector was called to the scene, rescue officials said.

Scattered thunderstorms were present for most of Thursday, with the National Weather Service extending a wind advisory in the area until 7 p.m. Some of the gusts reached up to 40 to 50 miles per hour.

It's not the only strong storm the DMV saw this week. On Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm caused downed trees in areas across D.C., Fairfax County, Va., Arlington County, Va., Carroll County, Md., and southwest Pennsylvania.

D.C. Police reported multiple downed trees in upper Northwest D.C., with uprooted plants and some signs knocked over.

First responders dealt with a number of calls for wires and trees that came down in the American University Park neighborhood and nearby, police said.

