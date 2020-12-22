'It's a little relief' | DC residents say more help is needed beyond $600 stimulus checks

The latest COVID-19 federal relief package is expected to extend the eviction moratorium through January 31.

WASHINGTON — Michelle Hamilton has struggled to fit into her new Navy Yard community after being displaced from the former Barry Farm Housing Development in Ward 8 nearly three years ago. Since moving, she’s lost her husband of 35 years and is now caring for eight grandchildren, including six she moved from Georgia after their guardian went into hospice care. They are all living in a three-bedroom apartment supported by her disability check.

“There’s so much I’m going through right now, I can’t let the kids see me break down like this," Hamilton said, crying. "I have to be strong for them."

Hamilton, a former hotel chef, suffered a stroke in 2010, and uses a wheelchair to move around. She said she received the first stimulus back in the summer and said the hope of a new round of checks is just in time now that the weather has turned, and she has more mouths to feed.



“It’s a little relief, but it will make sure we have food," she said. 'It's warm in Georgia, but here it’s cold. I need coats, gloves, hats."

Denis Tercero said the relief bill will help, but doesn’t go far enough. He’s been furloughed from his hotel job since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I felt demoralized and I was stressed for a while,” he said.

According to the Washington Post, the stimulus bill is expected to extend the moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31. It would also put $25 billion into a rental assistance fund. But for people like Tercero, whose unemployment check does not cover his $1,300 monthly rent in Columbia Heights, the latest round of relief is just a bandaid fix.

“It will be some protection, but the bigger picture is that we need some sort of resolution and try to cancel the rent,” he said.

Hamilton agreed the stimulus may not solve all her problems either, but it’s a move in the right direction.