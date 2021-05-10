Dulles customs discover 'cake surprise' in leftover baggage from India flight

Cow dung from India is prohibited in the United States due to the potential introduction of Foot and Mouth Disease, officials say.

STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists say they have discovered "cow dung cakes" while examining leftover baggage from a flight arriving from India at Dulles International Airport.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to agriculture specialists, officials found two cow dung cakes in a suitcase that was left behind after passengers from an Air India flight cleared CBP’s inspection station on April 4.

Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world. Most commonly, cow dung has also been used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial and even as a fertilizer. Despite the alleged benefits, however, cow dung from India is prohibited in the United States due to the potential introduction of Foot and Mouth Disease.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a worldwide concern as it can spread widely and rapidly and causes significant economic losses to livestock populations. A single detection of FMD will likely stop international livestock trade completely until authorities can eradicate the disease threat.



The United States has not had a case of FMD since 1929.

“Foot and Mouth Disease is one of the animal diseases that livestock owners dread most, has grave economic consequences, and it is a critical threat focus of Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission,” Keith Fleming, acting director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore field office said in a statement.

The cow dung cakes were later destroyed, officials said.

Dulles International Airport is no stranger when it comes to surprising items passing through customs.

Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) specialists seized a package of tiny dead birds in a passenger's baggage.

According to officials, the traveler arrived on a flight from Beijing, China on Jan. 27, 2020 where the traveler's final destination was to a residence in Prince George's County, Maryland.

During a baggage examination, CBP specialists discovered a package with pictures of a cat and dog that the passenger said was 'cat food.' The package, according to officials, contained a bunch of unknown small birds, about 2.5 to 3.5 inches in length.

.@CBP agriculture specialists at Dulles airport continue to protect our nation's vital agricultural resources and our economy by intercepting potential animal threats, like those posed by these tiny dead birds from China packaged as "pet food." Read https://t.co/uJj5o5xfmN pic.twitter.com/xTldZ6G6jM — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) February 10, 2020